Franske energikæmper hives i retten

En større gruppe klima- og menneskerettighedsaktiviteter har sagsøgt de franske energiselskaber BNP og Total Energies.

Det skriver Reuters.

BNP Paribas er sagsøgt for, at deres lån til olie- og gasselskaber overtræder juridiske forpligtelser om ikke at skade miljøet, mens Total Energies’ søgsmål går på tilbageholdelse og totur af personer ved Balhaf-anlægget i Yemen, som energiselskabet ejer en del af.

Der er tale om aktivistgrupperne Oxfam, Friends of the Earth og Notre Affaire A Tous, og MENA-rettighedsgruppen står bag søgsmålet mod Total Energies.

En rådgiver hos Oxfam France mener, at BNP ”fortsætter med at skrive nye blankochecks til de største fossile brændstofselskaber uden at sætte nogen betingelser for en oliefri, gasfri økologisk overgang,” skriver Reuters.

De to sager bliver fremlagt ved domstolen i Paris i henhold til en lov fra 2017, der netop har fokus på større virksomheders arbejde med menneskerettigheder og miljø.

Den først afgørelse i henhold til den lov er faktisk mod Total Energies i en miljøsag, som afsiges senere på måneden.

(Denne artikel er leveret af vores søstermedie EnergiWatch).