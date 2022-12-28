Den japanske shippingkoncern Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) har landet en stor låneaftale, som skal hjæpe selskabet med at blive mere grøn.

Aftalen er indgået med den japanske bank Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp og har en ramme på et beløb, der svarer til ca. 425 mio. dollar. Banken er en af koncernens største aktionærer.

Der er tale om en særlig lånetype, som bliver givet til virksomheder, der forsøger at nedbringe sin udledning af CO2, oplyser MOL.

MOL driver næsten 700 skibe inden for en række segmenter. Rederiet er samtidig en del af containerrederiet Ocean Network Express. Koncernen har et mål om at nå en nettoudledning i 2050.

Det er mere end ambitiøst end industriens samlede mål, som er blevet fastsat af FN’s søfartsorganisation, IMO. Det lyder på at nedbringe udledningen med mindst 50 pct. i 2050.

Flere og flere betragter dog målet som uambitiøst, og det kan derfor blive skærpet, når medlemslandene mødes igen til sommer.

Det kommer til at kræve store investeringer fra rederierne at gøre skibsfarten mere miljøvenlig. Det bliver desuden oftere og oftere et krav fra långiverne, at rederierne lægger en plan for, hvordan de vil omstille sig.

Nogle shippingselskaber, herunder Maersk, har også benyttet sig af grønne obligationer til at finansiere sine nye og mindre klimabelastende skibe.

En grøn obligation er en særlig type af lån, hvor investorerne stiller krav til, at pengene går til målbare grønne formål.

De har typisk en lavere rente end almindelige obligationer, da der er stor efterspørgsel blandt investorerne på grønne investeringer.