CMA CGM afgiver bud på Bollorés logistikforretning

CMA CGM står over for at pumpe sine logistikmuskler med et måske forestående opkøb af den franske milliardær Vincent Bollorés logistikforretning.

Det franske rederi har således indledt eksklusive forhandlinger om at overtage logistikselskabet.

Det fremgår af en meddelelse fra CMA CGM, som Rodolphe Saadé er majoritetsejer af og står i spidsen for.

Bolloré-gruppen bekræfter i en meddelelse, at selskabet har modtaget et uopfordret købstilbud på sine fragt- og logistikaktiviteter for fem mia. euro inklusive gæld.

”Forhandlingerne er i tråd med CMA CGM-gruppens langsigtede strategi, som er baseret på de to søjler shipping og logistik,” lyder det i meddelelsen fra rederiet, som uddyber, at strategien er at tilbyde kunderne løsninger til alle led i forsyningskæden.

”Hvis aftalen bliver en realitet, vil opkøbet styrke CMA CGM’s logistikaktiviteter yderligere,” hedder det i meddelelsen.

Allerede i februar rygtedes det, at CMA CGM havde et godt øje til Bolloré. Ifølge nyhedsbureauet Bloomberg havde Rodolphe Saadé i længere tid set Bollorés logistikforretning som et oplagt opkøbsmål.

Rederiet understreger, at forhandlingerne på ingen måde garanterer en overtagelse.