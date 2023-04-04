Mærsk åbner to nye luftfragtruter mellem USA og Kina

A.P. Møller-Mærsk opruster rutenetværket i luften og åbner to nye fragtruter mellem USA og Kina.

Det sker som et supplement til søfragten, der forbinder de to store markeder. Flyruterne har til formål at sikre hurtigere fragt af tidsfølsom eller særligt værdifuldt gods, skriver Mærsk i en meddelelse.

”Med introduktionen af disse nye ruter forbinder vi Nordamerika og Asien og Stillehavsområdet yderligere,” siger Michel Pozas Lucic, global chef for luftfragt hos A.P. Møller-Mærsk, i meddelelsen.

”Hos Mærsk ønsker vi at sikre, at vores kunder har synlighed, pålidelighed og robusthed i deres forsyningskæder. Luftfragt er fortsat et vigtigt aktiv i vores kunders end-to-end-logistikbehov,” lyder det videre.

De to ruter åbner med to ugentlige flyvninger mellem Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) og Shenyang Taoxian International Airport (SHE) og to ugentlige flyvninger mellem Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) og Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport (HGH).

Fra maj sættes antallet op til tre flyvninger om ugen, oplyser Mærsk.

Arbejdet udføres af tre nyindkøbte Boeing 767-300 fragtfly.