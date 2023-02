06.02.2023 kl. 15.56

Fredriksen company raises funds for arbitration case against shipyard

Fredriksen-owned drilling contractor Northern Drilling has raised USD 10m to finance an arbitration case against a DSME yard in relation to annulled contracts.

Foto: Norges Rederiforbund/Norwegian Shipowners' Association

Northern Drilling will need to raise money for an arbitration case against the South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.