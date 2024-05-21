|
Leverandører

Oliepriserne falder på forventninger om fortsat inflation

Prisen på en tønde råolie falder tirsdag, hvor der er forventninger om højere renter og fortsat inflation i USA.
Foto: Statoil/AP/Ritzau Scanpix
Foto: Statoil/AP/Ritzau Scanpix
AF MARKETWIRE

Oliepriserne falder tirsdag morgen på forventninger om fortsat amerikansk inflation og højere renter, hvilket presser efterspørgslen.

Det skriver Reuters.

En tønde af den europæiske referenceolie, Brent, koster tirsdag morgen 83,28 dollar mod 83,40 dollar fredag eftermiddag. Den amerikanske WTI-olie handles samtidig i 79,29 dollar mod 79,36 dollar fredag eftermiddag.

Der ventes på flere sikre tegn på, at inflationen er på vej ned, før det overvejes at sænke renterne, udtrykte flere Fed-medlemmer mandag.

Markedet virker til ikke at reagere særligt på politiske usikkerheder i de to store olieproducerende lande med dødsfaldet af Irans præsident, Ebrahim Raisi, og den saudiarabiske konges helbredsproblemer, da det er usikkert, hvorvidt dette vil have en øjeblikkelig indvirkning på energipolitikken.

Investorer venter samtidig på det kommende møde i Organisationen af Olieeksporterende Lande, Opec+, den 1. juni, hvor produktionspolitikken fastlægges, herunder om nogle af medlemslandenes frivillige produktionsnedskæringer skal forlænges.

Del artikel

Relaterede artikler:

Tilmeld dig vores nyhedsbrev

Vær på forkant med udviklingen. Få den nyeste viden fra branchen med vores nyhedsbrev.

Nyhedsbrevsvilkår

Forsiden lige nu

Læs også

Job

Se flere jobs