Svenske Vattenfall skal bygge Finlands første store offshore-vindprojekt i et joint venture med Metsähallitus. Projektet, der ligger ved Korsnäs ud for den finske vestkyst, får en kapacitet på 1,3 gigawatt (GW).

”Vattenfall er en førende offshore-vindudvikler i Europa. Vi er meget stolte over at være udvalgt til at opføre Finlands første offshore-vindfarm i stor skala. Vi ser frem til at komme med vores brede erfaring til Korsnäs-projektet og støtte Finlands i at nå landets ambitiøse klimamål,” udtaler Helene Biström, chef for vindforretningen hos Vattenfall.