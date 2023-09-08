ShippingWatch
Rederier

Priserne på containerfragt falder igen efter kort comeback

De løbende spotpriser på fragt med containerskibe fra Shanghai er faldet flere point.
I denne uge falder indekset med 3,3 pct. til 999,25 efter en lille stigning i sidste uge. | Foto: Michael Sohn/AP/Ritzau Scanpix
I denne uge falder indekset med 3,3 pct. til 999,25 efter en lille stigning i sidste uge. | Foto: Michael Sohn/AP/Ritzau Scanpix
Af MarketWire

Spotpriserne på containerfragt fra Shanghai til resten af verden fik kun et kort comeback i sidste uge, før det igen i denne uge er gået nedad.

Det viser rateindekset Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI), der måler spotpriserne på containerfragt fra Shanghai til en række destinationer verden over.

I denne uge falder indekset med 3,3 pct. til 999,25 efter en lille stigning i sidste uge.

Niveauet er samtidig lige knap 65 pct. lavere end på samme tidspunkt sidste år.

SCFI toppede i den første uge af 2022 i 5109,60, hvor flaskehalse oven på coronapandemien havde mangedoblet raterne.

Særligt i andet halvår sidste år begyndte rateindekset at vende næsen nedad, i takt med at flaskehalsene blev opløst.

Spotraterne beskriver de fragtpriser, som - modsat de lange kontrakter - løbende ændrer sig.

Del artikel

Relaterede artikler:

Tilmeld dig vores nyhedsbrev

Vær på forkant med udviklingen. Få den nyeste viden fra branchen med vores nyhedsbrev.

Nyhedsbrevsvilkår

Forsiden lige nu

Læs også