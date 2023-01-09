Seks skibe, hvoraf to var færger fra Molslinjen, mistede d. 3 oktober adgang til gps-signalet og var derfor ude af stand til at finde deres egen samt andre skibes position. Det skriver Politiken, der har søgt aktindsigt hos Søfartsstyrelsen.

I begyndelsen af oktober blev Danmark ramt af det største angreb på gps-signalet, der til dato er registreret. Et område i Storebælt, som var 50 kilometer langt og 30 kilometer højt, mitsede adgang til at bruge det vigtige signal, der hjælper skibene med at navigere sikkert.

”Det har krævet udstyr, som normalt er forbeholdt stater, og der er tale om en så massiv forstyrrelse, at det ligner den slags jamming, som man ofte bruger i krigszoner for at forstyrre fjenden eller beskytte militære anlæg,” siger Søren Skaarup Larsen fra Institut for Rumforskning og Rumteknologi ved DTU til Politiken.

Ifølge avisen kaldens den type angreb for gps-jamming, og især det norske forsvar i en række tilfælde peget på Rusland som den skyldige. Detaljerne omkring angrebet er mørklagt af myndighederne, da de vurderes at have betydning for den nationale sikkerhed. Forsvaret bekræfter dog over for avisen, at der befandt sig to russiske skibe i farvandet ved Storebælt, da gps-signalet blev angrebet.