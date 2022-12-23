Store rederier er utilfredse med ny klimaklausul

Flere af verdens største rederier som Maersk, MSC og Oldendorff Carriers har dybt utilfredse med en ny kontraktklausul, som fra årsskiftet placerer hele ansvaret for nye miljøregler hos lejeren af skibet, mens ejeren ser ud til at gå fri.

De har derfor sendt et kritisk brev til shippingorganisationen Bimco, som har udarbejdet klausulen i fællesskab med branchen.

Bimco melder sig klar til at lytte til feedback og ændre på kontraktsproget om nødvendigt.

Norden og topchef Jan Rindbo har ligesom mange af konkurrenterne haft et fantastisk 2022. | Foto: Lars Krabbe/Jyllands-Posten/Ritzau Scanpix

Festen fortsætter for tankrederierne

Det har sjældent været så sjovt at være tankreder, selv om det er på en trist baggrund.

Siden Rusland invaderede Ukraine og skabte helt nye handelsmønstre på oliemarkedet, har rederier som Norden og Torm tjent styrtende med penge. Fredag skruede Norden for sjette gang op for sine forventninger til hele 2022, hvor bundlinjen nu ventes at lande på mellem 5,1 og 5,5 mia. kr.

Investorerne har også belønnet rederierne og ikke mindst Torm, som er steget så meget på børsen, at selskabet nu rykker op blandt sværvægterne i det såkaldte large cap-segment.

Foto: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Vincent Clerc skal finde sin egen afløser

Maersks kommende topchef, Vincent Clerc, har i flere år stået i spidsen for Ocean & Logistics-forretningen, som er det bankende hjerte i rederikoncernen og hjørnestenen i det storstilede sats på logistik.

Han skal nu finde sin egen afløser, når han selv rykker op som adm. direktør fra årsskiftet.

Kilder i og udenfor Maersk peger på tre interne kandidater som mulige bud på en ny direktør for området.

Foto: Per Folkver/Politiken/Ritzau Scanpix

Skibsfarten kommer med i EU’s kvotesystem

Efter flere års debat har EU endelig besluttet sig for at indlemme skibsfarten i sit kvotehandelssystem. Det betyder, at skibe skal betale for deres forurening fra 2025.

De nye regler bliver hilst velkommen af branchen og miljøorganisationer, selv om de allerede godt kan få øje på dele af kravene, som kunne forbedres.

Der er desuden fremskridt af spore i FN’s søfartsorganisation, IMO, som for nyligt afholdt klimatopmøde. Meldingen var flere sider går på, at det er ved at gå op for medlemmerne, at der skal skrues op for klimaambitionerne for shipping.