- Her er ugens vigtigste historier: Kritik af klausul, tankfest og Clercs afløser –
- Afgående chef for Molslinjen går på jagt efter opkøb i nyt topjob –
- Overblik: Sådan vil DB Schenker-salg rykke ved magtbalancen i logistik –
- Nu er det vedtaget: Nordic Shipholding lukker i 2023 –
- Maersk skal video-overvåge søfolk for at stoppe krænkelser i USA –
- Julen er reddet for hundredvis af strandede oliefolk i Nordsøen –
- ShippingWatch udkommer mellem jul og nytår –
- Fragtprisernes fald har nu stået på i syv måneder –
- Bombetrussel fik MSC-skib til at vende om i Antwerpen –
- Frygt for lavere russisk udbud sender oliepriserne op –
- Norden forventer at tjene endnu flere penge i 2022 –
- Lars Rhodin slipper tøjlerne i The Swedish Club –
- Kunderne har en lang ønskeliste til rederierne efter pandemiens kaos –
- Antallet af aktive borerigge stiger i USA –
- Eimskip får ny topchef i Danmark –
Job
Claims Executive - Skuld Copenhagen
Project Planner - Offshore wind industry
Commercial Contract Manager for the Offshore Wind Industry
Strategy & Business Development Partner - Offshore wind industry
Head of Sales and Marketing
Marine HR Coordinator - Offshore wind industry
HSEQ Engineer – Offshore wind industry
Associate Chartering Manager
Chartering Manager
Team Lead Engineering - Foundations Transportation and Installation
Konsulent til den maritime branche
Senior Quality Engineer – Offshore wind industry
Senior Tørlast Operations Manager
Information Management Specialist for the Offshore Wind Industry
Watch Job
Senior Projekt Controller til agil portefølje
Azure and Cybersecurity IT Specialist
Scrum Master with a practical approach
Compliance Manager til grøn energivirksomhed
Investment Associate
