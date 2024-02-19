Houthierne siger at fragtskib er i fare for at synke efter angreb

Fragtskibet Rubymar er i fare for at synke, efter at det søndag blev angrebet af Houthi-bevægelsen i Adenbugten ud for Yemen.

Det oplyser Houthi-bevægelsens talsperson for militære anliggender, Yahya Sarea, mandag morgen i en udtalelse.

Skibets besætning er i god behold, lyder det videre.

Fragtskibet er britiskejet.

Det britiske maritime sikkerhedsfirma Ambrey oplyste søndag, at et fragtskib var blevet angrebet i Bab al-Mandeb-strædet ud for Yemen.

Skibet sejlede under Belizes flag, mens det ejer har adresse i Storbritannien.

Ifølge skibsdatabasen Vessels Value bliver skibet drevet af et shippingselskab i Libanon.

Der formodes at være tale om det sammen fragtskib, som Houthi-bevægelsen omtaler mandag morgen.

Bab al-Mandeb-strædet forbinder Det Røde Hav og Adenbugten.

Den Britiske Organisation for Maritime Operationer (UKMTO) har oplyst, at et skib søndag blev ramt af en eksplosion ud for Yemens kyst, og at dets besætning derefter forlod skibet.