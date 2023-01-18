Bestyrelsesmedlem forlader Norden for at blive topchef i udenlandsk rederi
Relaterede artikler:
Skrothandlers rederi får ny topchef
For abonnenter
For abonnenter
Vær på forkant med udviklingen. Få den nyeste viden fra branchen med vores nyhedsbrev.
Financial Controller for International Shipping Company
Copenhagen Shipping Company is hiring a skilled cargo broker
Chartering Manager
Junior Finance Business Partner - offshore wind industry
Head of Marine HR Operations Europe
Chartering Manager for Lauritzen Bulkers A/S
Marine HR Specialist - Offshore wind industry
Senior Tørlast Operations Manager
HSEQ Engineer – Offshore wind industry
Financial Controller for International Shipping Company
Copenhagen Shipping Company is hiring a skilled cargo broker
Chartering Manager
Junior Finance Business Partner - offshore wind industry
Head of Marine HR Operations Europe
Chartering Manager for Lauritzen Bulkers A/S
Marine HR Specialist - Offshore wind industry
Senior Tørlast Operations Manager
HSEQ Engineer – Offshore wind industry
Microsoft er i gang med at udfase Internet Explorer – det er vi derfor også.
Vi anbefaler en af følgende browsere for en bedre oplevelse. Klik på et af ikonerne for at downloade en ny browser.
Med venlig hilsen,
ShippingWatch