Cargill bestiller nu de to første metanolskibe til sin store tørlastflåde.

Det store schweiziske handelshus har bestilt to kamsarmax-tørlastskibe i samarbejde med japanske Mitsui & Co., skriver selskabet i en meddelelse.

Skibene skal bygges på værftet Tsuineshi Shipbuilding i Japan og ventes leveret i fjerde kvartal 2025 og første kvartal 2026.

”Vi har afsluttet al snakken om hønen og ægget ved at bestille to dual-fuel tørlastskibe,” siger Jan Dieleman, der er direktør for Cargill Ocean Transportation, handelshusets rederi.

Han er samtidig formand for sammenslutningen Sea Cargo Charter, som består af befragtere af skibe, der rapporterer CO2-udledningen fra deres flåder med henblik på at få udledningen til at falde på linje med IMO’s foreløbige mål om en halvering i 2050.

”Jeg tror, at shipping er nødt til at skifte til nuludledningsbrændstoffer for at indfri sine dekarboniseringsmål. Metanol er en af de muligheder. Det er mest teknologiske fremskredne af nuludledningsbrændstofferne, og vi ville gerne gøre noget nu for at rykke industrien fremad,” siger han i forbindelse med bestillingen.