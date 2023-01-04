Kina overvejer at droppe et forbud mod import af australsk kul, der har varet i to år.

Det skriver Bloomberg News, der henviser til unavngivne kilder tæt på sagen.

Indtil videre indikerer planerne, at fire kinesiske importører vil få lov til at genoptage importen af australsk kul, der har været sat på pause siden 2020.

Det giver god stemning på det australske aktiemarked, hvor ASX 200-indekset stiger 1,6 pct. onsdag.

Konflikten mellem Kina og Australien trækker tråde flere år tilbage i tiden, men blev forværret i 2020, da Australien var med til at efterlyse en international undersøgelse af coronaudbruddet i Kina. Der var i første omgang tale om et uofficielt forbud, der var overleveret mundtligt til de kinesiske havne.

Australien er storeksportør af kul og har tidligere fragtet store mængder til Kina på tørlastskibe. Forbuddet betød i 2020, at skibe måtte ligge stille i flere uger ud for Kinas kyst, da det ikke var muligt at komme af med lasterne i de kinesiske havne.