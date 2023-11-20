Tank

Olieprisen skyder i vejret på rygter om produktionsnedskæringer

Prisen på råolie stiger mandag efter rygter om, at Opec overvejer at skære i produktionen yderligere. 
En tønde af den amerikanske WTI-olie koster mandag morgen 76,45 dollar mod 75,07 fredag eftermiddag. | Foto: Equinor Pr
Af Marketwire

Olieprisen er skudt i vejret fredag aften og natten til mandag oven på rygter om, at Organisationen af Olieeksporterende Lande, Opec, og organisationens allierede, heriblandt Rusland, overvejer yderligere produktionsnedskæringer.

Det erfarer Reuters fra kilder i Opec+.

I forvejen har Opec+ siden slutningen af 2022 reduceret olieproduktionen af flere omgange med sammenlagt over 5 mio. tønder om dagen, svarende til cirka 5 pct. af den daglige globale efterspørgsel.

Men tre kilder oplyser til Reuters, at nye nedskæringer kan blive drøftet på mødet den 26. november.

Mandag morgen koster en tønde Brent-olie 81,17 dollar mod 79,72 dollar fredag eftermiddag .

En tønde af den amerikanske WTI-olie koster mandag morgen 76,45 dollar mod 75,07 fredag eftermiddag.

Ved et møde i juni enedes Opec+ om at begrænse olieproduktionen ind i 2024, og Saudi-Arabien annoncerede i juli på egne vegne en nedskæring på 1 mio. tønder om dagen, som foreløbigt gælder til og med 2023.

Nogle analytikere venter dog, at Saudi-Arabien vil køre videre på tilsvarende lavt blus som minimum første kvartal med, skriver Reuters.

