Monjasa søsætter for første gang tankskibe i Singapore
Morten Østergaard Jacobsen, Managing Director Asia, shares: “ Coming from 15 years as a trading company in Singapore, Monjasa is all set to embrace this new opportunity of controlling tonnage as well. We are now taking further ownership across sourcing, shipping and supply of the fuel products to continually evolve our services across the great Singapore anchorage.The Port of Singapore is one of the busiest and most competitive markets in the world, but we are confident that shipowners will benefit from the increased flexibility and maritime quality matching Monjasa’s global standards. The Monjasa fleet already counts 30 vessels deployed around the world, and this is the strong maritime experience we now build on here in Singapore as well.
