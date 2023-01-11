Euronav skruer nu bissen på og truer den tidligere fusionspartner Frontline med en stævning.

Det sker, efter at det John Fredriksen-kontrollerede Frontline mandag aften ”ensidigt” opsagde en aftale om at sammenlægge de to rederier.

Dermed tager den bebudede storfusion af Euronav og Frontline, som skulle skabe verdens største råolietankrederi, men som forliste endeligt i mandags, en dramatisk drejning.

Vejen er nu banet for et større juridisk slagsmål mellem de store tankrederier.

”Euronav fastslår, Frontlines ensidige opsigelse af kombinationsaftalen ikke har noget grundlag i henhold til vilkårene i kombinationsaftalen mellem de to selskaber underskrevet den 10. juli 2022,” skriver Euronav i en pressemeddelelse.

”Frontline har ikke kunnet give en tilfredsstillende begrundelse for sin beslutning om at opsige aftalen. Euronav har opfyldt sine forpligtelser i henhold til kombinationsaftalen og har gjort alt, hvad der står i selskabets magt for at få denne transaktion til at lykkes,” hedder det endvidere.

Euronav understreger, at tvisten med den nu tidligere mulige fusionspartner kan ende ved domstolene eller i voldgift.

Bestyrelsen og direktionen i Euronav ”er i gang med at analysere selskabets muligheder og vil tage passende skridt for at beskytte og bevare Euronavs og dets interessenters rettigheder og interesser, herunder, men ikke begrænset til, potentielle retssager og/eller voldgift,” hedder det.

Frontlines CEO Lars H. Barstad afviser pure beskyldningerne fra Euronav om, at opsigelsen af kombinationsaftalen ikke er saglig.

”Frontline mener, at der er en saglig begrundelse til opsigelsen. Der er selvsagt altid en fare for meningsforskelle, når en aftale opsiges af en parterne, men derudover har vi ingen kommentarer,” skriver Frontlines topchef til ShippingWatch.

ShippingWatch har derudover også rakt ud til den største aktionær i Euronav, den belgiske Saverys-familie og dennes shipping-koncern CMB.

Saverys-familien har siden efteråret 2021 købt stort op af Euronav-aktier og har i dag 25 pct. af aktierne i tankrederiet.

Saverys har lige siden aftalen om en fusion mellem Frontline og Euronav blev offentliggjort i april 2022 gjort alt for at bekæmpe fusionen, der mandag aften blev aflyst.

Saverys mener ikke, at en fusion ville skabe værdi for aktionærerne. I stedet har Saverys foreslået, at råolietankrederiet blev slået sammen med det grønne shippingselskab CMB Tech, som er et datterselskab i Saverys’ shipping-koncern CMB.

Med en aktiepost på 25 pct. har Saverys-familien kunnet blokere for en fuld fusion, og derfor har Frontline og Euronav indtil mandag aften arbejdet efter en kombinationsmodel, hvor Euronav blev et datterselskab i Frontline frem for en fusion.

Dertil sagde Lars H. Barstad forleden til ShippingWatch:

”Med hensyn til CMB’s køb så er det naturligvis noget, som vi er forberedt på, men en langvarig aktionærkonflikt i Euronav, som effektivt ville blive et datterselskab i Frontline, er ikke værdiskabende for nogen.”