Container

Containerrater stiger 39 procent på tre uger

Væbnede angreb på handelsskibe i Det Røde Hav presser fragtraterne på containermarkedet op.
Foto: AFP/Ritzau Scanpix
Foto: AFP/Ritzau Scanpix
AF MARKETWIRE

Raterne på containerfragt fortsatte den opadgående kurve i denne uge.

Det viser den seneste opgørelse af rateindekset Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI), der måler spotpriserne på containerfragt fra Shanghai til en række destinationer verden over.

I løbet af ugen steg indekset med 7,2 pct. til 2703,43 - og henover de seneste tre uger er raterne dermed steget 39,3 pct.

Raterne er dermed på det højeste niveau i halvandet år.

Der er dog stadig langt til toppen, som indekset nåede i den første uge af 2022 i 5109,60, hvor flaskehalse oven på coronapandemien havde mangedoblet raterne.

At rateindekset nu stiger er konsekvens af angreb på skibe i Det Røde Hav og omlægningen af ruter syd om Afrika.

Fire destinationer tegner sig for mere end halvdelen af indekset. Shanghai til Vesteuropa vægter 20 pct., ruter til Middelhavet vægter 10 pct., mens ruter til den amerikanske vestkyst og østkyst vægter henholdsvis 20 pct. og 7,5 pct.

Spotraterne beskriver de fragtpriser, som modsat de lange kontrakter ændrer sig løbende.

Del artikel

Relaterede artikler:

Tilmeld dig vores nyhedsbrev

Vær på forkant med udviklingen. Få den nyeste viden fra branchen med vores nyhedsbrev.

Nyhedsbrevsvilkår

Forsiden lige nu

Læs også

Job

Se flere jobs