Mærsk stopper al aktivitet i Syrien

Mærsk stopper fra 1. december al aktivitet i Syrien, og der vil derfor ikke længere blive tilbudt fragt til og fra landet.

Det meddeler rederiet på sin hjemmeside tirsdag.

”Da Syrien er et land med mange sanktioner, har forretningsaktiviteterne allerede været meget begrænsede, og Mærsk har derfor haft begrænsede aktiviteter i Syrien i fuld overensstemmelse med de internationale sanktioner. Dette er for nylig blevet endnu mere udfordrende rent logistisk, og vi har derfor besluttet at lukke vores aktiviteter helt ned,” skriver Mærsk.

Mærsk-skibene vil heller ikke fremover lægge til i syriske havne. Det sidste skib bliver Mærsk Narmada den 28. november.