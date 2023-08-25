Prisen på containerfragt falder til laveste niveau i fem uger

Priserne på containerfragt fra Shanghai falder i denne uge 1,7 pct. til det laveste niveau i fem uger.

Det er anden uge i træk, at rateindekset falder - denne gang med 1,7 pct. oven i et dyk på 1,2 pct. i sidste uge, men en samlet fremgang på 8,0 pct. over de foregående tre uger.

Det viser rateindekset Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI), der måler spotpriserne på containerfragt fra Shanghai til en række destinationer verden over.

Sammenlignet med samme uge sidste år er raterne faldet 68 pct.

Indekset toppede i den første uge af 2022 i 5109,60, hvor flaskehalse oven på coronapandemien havde mangedoblet raterne.

Særligt i andet halvår sidste år begyndte rateindekset så at vende næsen nedad i takt med, at flaskehalsene blev opløst.

Spotraterne beskriver de fragtpriser, som - modsat de lange kontrakter - løbende ændrer sig, og indekset viser prisen for en fyrrefodscontainer.