Rater på nøgleruter fra Kina dykker

Spotprisen for at fragte en container til Los Angeles fra Shanghai faldt i sidste uge 5,1 pct., mens prisen på ruten til New York fra Shanghai faldt 3,4 pct.
Foto: Hector Retamal
af marketwire

Priserne på at få fragtet en container vender rundt og dykker på flere af de store nøgleruter ud af Shanghai i Kina.

Det gælder for de tre vigtige handelsruter til Los Angeles og New York i USA samt Rotterdam i Europa, der ellers primært har vist en opadgående tendens de seneste uger.

Det viser data fra World Container Index (WCI), der opgøres af konsulenthuset Drewry torsdag.

Spotprisen for at fragte en container til Los Angeles fra Shanghai faldt i sidste uge 5,1 pct. til 2240 dollar, mens prisen på ruten til New York faldt 3,4 pct. til 3425 dollar.

Til Rotterdam er prisen samtidig dykket 4,5 pct. til 1688 dollar, viser opgørelsen.

Spotraterne beskriver de fragtpriser, som - modsat de lange kontrakter - løbende ændrer sig, og indekset viser prisen for en fyrrefodscontainer.

