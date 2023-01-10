Ledelsen er udvidet til 16 personer fra tidligere syv, og formålet er at hæve de vigtige diskussioner til det øverste ledelseslag, mens de under forgængeren, Søren Skou, i flere tilfælde foregik i laget under.

Det skriver Børsen.

”Det, jeg gerne vil gøre nu, er at løfte de diskussioner op til det øverste niveau og få én form for baggrund og fælles forståelse på tværs af hele organisationen. Det tror jeg kommer til at give os større ejerskab på, hvad vi skal gøre, og større afstemning af, hvordan vi skal spille sammen, og større hastighed på eksekveringen,” siger Vincent Clerc til Børsen.

Her afviser han samtidig, at flere chefer i topledelsen også vil betyde mindre kontrol og styring for ham selv.

I stedet påpeger han, at et større ledelseshold giver mere engagement, energi og sammenhold. Det er nødvendigt med de udfordringer, som Maersk står over for.

Den nye ledelse får rigeligt at se til i 2023, efter at fragtraterne i andet halvår af 2022 er hastet ned, mens omkostningerne for at fragte en container omvendt er skudt i vejret med 40 pct., skriver mediet.

Det kræver vigtige beslutninger i den kommende tid, påpeger topchefen.

Den nye ledelse er sammensat af ni nationaliteter og har et aldersspænd på 20 år. Seks ud af de 16 topledere er kvinder.