Containerskibsfart bliver næppe påvirket af den senere tids modreaktion på globaliseringen, hvor virksomheder i stigende grad er begyndt at bygge regionale forsyningskæder for at sikre sig, at der ikke opstår mangel på de vigtigste komponenter.

Det vurderer Søren Skou, topchef i Maersk i et interview med Financial Times fredag.

Ifølge Søren Skou, der stopper som øverste chef i Maersk ved årsskiftet, hvor han afløses af Vincent Clerc, er politikerne verden over begyndt at interessere sig væsentligt mere for forsyningskæder, herunder forsyningerne af chips.

Det er ikke mindst sket, efter at flaskehalse i forsyningskæden under corona skabte mangel på netop chips.

Men selv om regionalisering eller ”near-shoring” er blevet varme emner, så venter Søren Skou ikke, at det ikke vil betyde det store for rederierne.

”For containerbranchen behøver det ikke betyde særligt meget. Vi sender ikke en masse chips eller lægemidler. De fleste produkter i containere er ikke strategiske. Om det så er cowboybukser eller kondisko, tror jeg stadig, at der vil være en global handel”, siger Søren Skou til Financial Times.

Han peger på, at Maersk ikke blot har nydt godt af globaliseringen, men også har været en af de drivende kræfter under globaliseringen.

For eksempel koster det omkring 2000 dollar at flytte 8000 par kondisko i en container fra Asien til Europa.

”Det er derfor, at de laver kondiskoene i Asien. Transportomkostningerne er ikke væsentlige”, siger Søren Skou.

Han erkender dog, at høje vækstrater på omkring 10 pct. er historie. Stort set al den produktion, som har kunnet flytte til Asien, har gjort det.

”Handelsliberaliseringen er sluttet, og i nogle år er det gået baglæns.Måske vil vi se mere regionalisering, hvilket ikke er skidt for vores forretning. Globaliseringen er modnet,” siger Søren Skou.