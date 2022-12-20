Søren Skou henter tocifret milliongevinst inden exit
Relaterede artikler:
Søren Skou om tiden i Maersk: Chefposten overraskede
For abonnenter
For abonnenter
Vær på forkant med udviklingen. Få den nyeste viden fra branchen med vores nyhedsbrev.
Marine HR Coordinator - Offshore wind industry
Commercial Contract Manager for the Offshore Wind Industry
Konsulent til den maritime branche
Information Management Specialist for the Offshore Wind Industry
Chartering Manager
Claims Executive - Skuld Copenhagen
Strategy & Business Development Partner - Offshore wind industry
Head of Sales and Marketing
Senior Tørlast Operations Manager
Team Lead Engineering - Foundations Transportation and Installation
Marine HR Coordinator - Offshore wind industry
Commercial Contract Manager for the Offshore Wind Industry
Konsulent til den maritime branche
Information Management Specialist for the Offshore Wind Industry
Chartering Manager
Claims Executive - Skuld Copenhagen
Strategy & Business Development Partner - Offshore wind industry
Head of Sales and Marketing
Senior Tørlast Operations Manager
Team Lead Engineering - Foundations Transportation and Installation
Associate Chartering Manager
Microsoft er i gang med at udfase Internet Explorer – det er vi derfor også.
Vi anbefaler en af følgende browsere for en bedre oplevelse. Klik på et af ikonerne for at downloade en ny browser.
Med venlig hilsen,
ShippingWatch