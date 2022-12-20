A.P. Møller-Maersks topchef, Søren Skou, har hentet en gevinst på 16,8 mio. kr., efter udnyttelser af optioner af efterfølgende salg af aktieposterne.

Det fremgår af en insidermeddelelse.

Søren Skou, der stopper som øverste chef i Maersk ved årsskiftet, hvor han afløses af Vincent Clerc, har torsdag, fredag og mandag i denne uge gennemført transaktionerne.

De første transaktioner torsdag omfattede udnyttelse af optioner og tegning af henholdsvis 1347 aktier og 149 aktier for beløb på henholdsvis lidt over 14,4 mio. og 1,4 mio. kr. Efterfølgende blev aktierne solgt igen til markedskurs, eller samlet 22 mio. kr.

Fredag udnyttede Søren Skou tillige optioner og købte 1000 aktier for lidt over 9,4 mio. kr., hvorefter aktieposten blev solgt for lidt over 14,6 mio. kr.

Og til slut udnyttede Søren Skou mandag optioner og tegnede 1000 aktier for lidt over 9,4 mio. kr., og solgte den aktiepost for knap 14,9 mio. kr.