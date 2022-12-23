”Der er helt sikkert kunder, som synes, at de ikke har fået den vare, de har betalt for. Der har været nogenlunde lige så god service, som hvis du sidder i telefonkø til Skat,” siger Peter Sand, chefanalytiker i konsulenthuset Xeneta, som rådgiver virksomheder om transport.

Da coronakrisen brød ud i 2020, troede mange, at verdenshandlen ville gå i stå. I stedet skete det stik modsatte.

Store hjælpepakker gav forbrugerne flere penge mellem hænderne, som de brugte på at købe fladskærme, havemøbler og andre varer. Det gav et stort hop i efterspørgslen på skibe, som sejler på hovedruterne ud af Asien til Nordeuropa og USA.

Nedlukningerne og mangel på arbejdskraft i havnene betød imidlertid, at der opstod store flaskehalse. Det gav forsinkelser og pladsmangel på skibene, fordi de lå stille i lange køer.

Nu er flaskehalsene ved at være fortid, men de seneste to års logistiske problemer har alligevel slået skår i det i forvejen anstrengte forhold mellem kunderne og rederierne, vurderer flere iagttagere.

”Der er et reparationsarbejde forude. Det tror jeg, at alle vil erkende,” siger Peter Sand fra Xeneta.

Forsinkelser, brudte løfter og strafgebyrer

Ifølge Xeneta så står gennemsigtighed øverst på kundernes ønskeliste.

De vil gerne have bedre information fra rederierne om, hvor deres varer er, og hvornår de ankommer, hvis der opstår forsinkelser.

”Det har de i stort omfang manglet under pandemien. Der er nogle rederier, som er længere fremme end andre på det område, og de har en stor fordel lige nu,” siger Peter Sand.

Da det stod værst til i januar 2022, kom over to tredjedele af alle containerskibe for sent i havn. Det er forbedret til omkring halvdelen nu, viser tal fra analysehuset Sea-Intelligence.

Under pandemien oplevede mange virksomheder også, at deres varer slet ikke kom ombord på skibet.

Når der manglede plads på skibene under coronakrisen, kom de store virksomheder som regel først i køen. Det gjaldt især, hvis de havde indgået en længerevarende kontrakt med rederiet, som både sikrede dem pladsgaranti og prisrabat.

Det betød, at mange små og mellemstore kunder måtte finde sig i, at deres varer blev efterladt på kajen samtidig med, at de betalte væsentligt mere per container end deres større konkurrenter.

Frygten er, at et lignende scenarie vil gentage sig nu, hvor rederierne aflyser sejladser for at holde hånden under fragtraterne, som har været i frit fald siden begyndelsen af sommeren.

”Kunderne vil have, at deres varer kommer med som aftalt. De gælder især kunder, som har letfordærvelige varer, der skal sendes med kølecontainere,” siger Peter Sand.

Endelig udpeger chefanalytikeren de meget omdiskuterede strafgebyrer, som rederierne pålægger kunderne, hvis de ikke henter, tømmer og afleverer deres containere hurtigt nok.

”Under pandemien har rederierne brugt værktøjet til at få tømt containere hurtigt og få dem tilbage til Fjernøsten for at udnytte de høje rater. Men det har gjort, at mange kunder er blevet forfærdeligt stressede, og de har fået nogle kedelige ekstraregninger, hvis deres containere lå nederst i stakken,” siger Peter Sand.

”Det koster næppe rederierne særligt meget at sige, at du får seks dage i stedet for fire, men det betyder meget for virksomhederne og kan være med til at afgøre, hvor kontrakten lander,” siger han.

Tal med kunderne

I det hele taget trænger rederierne til at stramme gevaldigt op på kundeplejen, mener en anden iagttager med stort kendskab til den interne tankegang hos afskiberne.

”Rederierne burde investere nogle af de uhyggeligt mange milliarder, de har tjent under coronakrisen, i at forbedre deres kundeservice i stedet for at bygge nye skibe og købe logistikselskaber på land og i luften,” siger Bjørn Vang Jensen.