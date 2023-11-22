Olieprisen er stabil frem mod weekendens møde i Opec+

Oliepriserne holder sig relativt stabil onsdag morgen frem mod mødet i Organisationen af Olieeksporterende Lande og deres allierede, Opec+ i weekenden.

En tønde af den europæiske referenceolie, Brent, koster onsdag morgen 82,38 dollar mod 82,20 dollar tirsdag eftermiddag. Den amerikanske WTI-olie handles samtidig i 77,73 dollar mod 77,66 dollar tirsdag eftermiddag.

Oliepriserne har den seneste tid været påvirket af indikationer om, at producenter uden for Opec har øget produktionen, hvilket har givet næring til, at Opec+ vil forlænge produktionsnedskæringerne eller måske endda forøge dem på mødet i weekenden. Amerikanske Citigroup vurderer ifølge Bloomberg News, at odds til en-til-tre.

”Opec+ vil sandsynligvis signalere yderligere stramning”, vurderer chefen for strategi i Mizuho Bank, Vishnu Varathan, over for Bloomberg News.

”USA øger sin produktion i fjerde kvartal, og sanktionerne mod Venezuela er lettet. Det øger udbuddet af olie”, påpeger han videre.