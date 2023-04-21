Ulstein skal designe nye skibe til vindrederiet Cyan Renewables

Cyan Renewables har indgået en kontrakt med selskabet Ulstein om design af en række skibe, som skal kunne installere fundamenter til havvindmøller.

Det fremgår af en pressemeddelelse.

Det er Ulstein Design & Solutions med base i Holland, der har specialiseret sig i design og udvikling af skibe inden for offshore energimarkedet, der skal stå for designet af de nye skibe.

Skibene skal bl.a. udstyres med dual-fuel motorer, der kan sejle på grøn metanol, som ikke udleder CO2.

Cyan Renewables meldte sidste år ud, at vindrederiet vil investere op mod en mia. dollar i skibe, der servicerer og installerer vindmøller.

Lars Christian Zøhner, som er adm. direktør i Cyans europæiske afdeling, fortalte i september 2022, at planen er at ekspandere ind i Asien.

”Offshorevindmarkedet i Europa er det klart største, og fundamentet for hele Cyan er at bygge op her først og så ekspandere derfra ud i Asien, som klart er et af vores største fokusområder efterfølgende,” sagde Lars Christian Zøhner dengang til ShippingWatch.

Selskabet har afdelinger i Singapore og Esbjerg.