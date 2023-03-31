ShippingWatch
Offshore

Oliepriser stiger med øget kinesisk efterspørgsel

Et uventet fald i de amerikanske olielagre samt begrænset olieeksport fra den kurdiske region i det nordlige Irak har ligeledes været med til at drive oliepriserne op.
Foto: Uncredited/ap/ritzau Scanpix
Af Marketwire

Oliepriserne stiger på optimisme om Kinas økonomiske situation, efter landet har afskaffet corona-relaterede restriktioner.

Det skriver Reuters.

Og efter aftagende bekymringer om en global bankkrise oven på bankkrakket samt stigende kinesisk aktivitet, har oliepriserne været stigende i løbet af ugen.

En tønde af den europæiske referenceolie, Brent, koster fredag morgen 79,08 dollar mod 78,81 dollar torsdag eftermiddag. Den amerikanske WTI-olie handles samtidig i 74,36 dollar mod 73,77 dollar torsdag eftermiddag.

Et uventet fald i de amerikanske olielagre samt begrænset olieeksport fra den kurdiske region i det nordlige Irak har ligeledes været med til at drive oliepriserne op.

Markederne venter fredag eftermiddag på data for amerikansk forbrugs- og inflationsdata, og den deraf følgende indvirkning på den amerikanske dollar.

Tina Teng, der er analytiker hos CMC Markets, mener ifølge Reuters, at markedet kan fastholde opsvinget, hvis dagens amerikanske PCE-kerneprisdeflator giver udtryk for, at den amerikanske inflation forventes at falde yderligere.

