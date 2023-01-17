DP World forudser nye fald i priserne: Kan dykke 20 pct.
Relaterede artikler:
Virksomheder køber mindre fragt på især én type af ruter
For abonnenter
For abonnenter
Vær på forkant med udviklingen. Få den nyeste viden fra branchen med vores nyhedsbrev.
Junior Finance Business Partner - offshore wind industry
HSEQ Engineer – Offshore wind industry
Chartering Manager
Marine HR Specialist - Offshore wind industry
Head of Marine HR Operations Europe
Copenhagen Shipping Company is hiring a skilled cargo broker
Financial Controller for International Shipping Company
Senior Tørlast Operations Manager
Junior Finance Business Partner - offshore wind industry
HSEQ Engineer – Offshore wind industry
Chartering Manager
Marine HR Specialist - Offshore wind industry
Head of Marine HR Operations Europe
Copenhagen Shipping Company is hiring a skilled cargo broker
Financial Controller for International Shipping Company
Senior Tørlast Operations Manager
Microsoft er i gang med at udfase Internet Explorer – det er vi derfor også.
Vi anbefaler en af følgende browsere for en bedre oplevelse. Klik på et af ikonerne for at downloade en ny browser.
Med venlig hilsen,
ShippingWatch